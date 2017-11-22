App
Nov 22, 2017 10:10 PM IST | Source: CNBC-TV18

Kerala: The next start-up hub?

The Kerala government is ramping up its efforts to promote a start-up ecosystem in the state and as part of these plans, the government's nodal body -- the Kerala Start-up Mission -- has set itself a target of making Rs 1500 crore available in funding for various ventures.

CNBC TV18 @moneycontrolcom

