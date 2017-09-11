IRCTC users will now be able to use PayU for online payments

Moneycontrol News

Gurgaon-based payment gateway provider, PayU has partnered with Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC), to give railway passengers an alternative option to pay for rail tickets booked on the IRCTC website.

PayU will be available as a payment option under Multiple Payment Services (MPS) on the IRCTC website at the payment stage of booking an e-ticket. Clicking on this option will enable users to make a transaction via payment options like Internet banking, debit or credit card and E-wallet.

“Our payment gateway operates around 80 percent of the e-commerce business in India and this collaboration with IRCTC, which is the country’s largest platform for rail ticket bookings, adds another feather in our cap and is aligned with our vision to simplify the payment experience for the growing digital savvy consumers as well as the merchants, said Rahul Kothari, Enterprise Business head of PayU India.

He added, “ IRCTC’s biggest strength, i.e, traffic, combined with the success rate of our payment gateway is a great match and has a huge potential to enhance the digital transactions landscape and contribute towards making India a cashless economy.”

PayU covers around 60 percent of the airline business and 80 percent of the entire e-commerce. It is processing over 6500 crores worth of digital transaction every month.

IRCTC currently uses a plethora of payment modes including wallets Paytm, Mobikwik, Oxigen and gateways such as Rupay.