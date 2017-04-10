I’m not an outsider in Flipkart: CEO Kalyan Krishnamurthy

Priyanka Sahay

Moneycontrol News

Former Tiger Global executive Kalyan Krishnamurthy who was appointed as the CEO of Flipkart when it was struggling to retain its market leadership on Friday said that he refrains from calling himself an outsider.

?The company is 10-years-old and of those years, I?ve been associated with the company for six years," said Krishnamurthy at Indian Internet Day organised by TiE Delhi.

"I believe, I?m professional, but I don't entirely qualify for a professional CEO tag or a complete outsider CEO at Flipkart. I was deeply involved in the business since 2011,? he added.

Flipkart brought in Krishnamurthy as its CEO after replacing co-founder Binny Bansal, who held the position almost for a year. Earlier, co-founder Sachin Bansal was the CEO of the company.

?It is not that it (Flipkart) was a founder-driven company and is now being run professionally. It?s very much in the same zone,? he said.

He claimed that instead of discounts or price matching, the company is focussing on initiatives like exchange programs, on-spot financing solutions to consumers and improving their experience overall.

Talking about the strategy, he said that Flipkart is focussing on adding the "real dollar value to customers versus just doing the price matching."

Bringing an end to speculations, he also confirmed that Flipkart plans to enter into the grocery space which last year saw multiple start-ups shutting shops due to lack of unit economics.

He added that the company will also be exploring mergers and acquisitions in this space.

Flipkart is reported to be in conversation to acquire Softbank-led rival e-commerce firm Snapdeal and simultaneously is also in talks to raise capital. According to reports, it has already closed a deal worth USD 1.5 billion which is expected to be coming from Microsoft, Tencent, eBay, among others. Krishnamurthy did not comment on these issues.