IDG Venture partners Unilever, Amazon to invest in early stage startups

Moneycontrol News









Venture capital firm IDG Ventures India on Thursday said it has partnered with Unilever Ventures and Amazon Internet Services Private Limited (AISPL), the Indian affiliate of Amazon Web Services to launch a program that will provide startups mentoring and funding.









Innovation Program 2017 will focus on consumer tech, software, health-tech and fintech products space. This program shall be applicable to startups looking to raise seed or Series A funding rounds in the range of USD 0.5 million to USD 5 million.









Unilever Ventures, the venture capital and private equity arm of Unilever will evaluate companies for potential investments.









The shortlisted companies will also receive technology mentorship from the AISPL team and value-added benefits like Amazon Web Services credits, premium business support, among other things.









IDGIP 2017 is the second VC programme being run by IDG Venture. The first program was run in 2016.









“The 2017 edition expects to reach out to over 1,000 companies in the next two months and invest in select start-ups from the fund three,” said Sudhir Sethi, founder chairman, IDG Ventures India.





IDG Venture holds over 65 companies in its portfolio. Last year it invested across companies such as Little Black Book, Flyrobe, Active.ai, Pipecandy, Hansel.io and Infisecure.