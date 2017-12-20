App
Dec 20, 2017 06:52 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hyderabad startup Univariety raises Rs 12.5 cr from Naukri owner Info Edge

The funds will be used for inbound sales, mobile app, product tie-ups, marketing and brand building.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Hyderabad-based technology solution platform Univariety has raised a fund of Rs 12.5 crore from Info Edge.

Founded in 2011 by Varun Aggarwal (ex-McKinsey) and Jaideep Gupta (ex-EY), the company provides a comparison platform for various courses,  products, services besides counselling students.

The company had raised USD 2 million in angel funding in 2012.

"These funds will be utilized in developing a stronger sales and marketing system and upgrading our product to suit the mobile environment fully,” said Jaideep Gupta, founder, Univariety.

The investment in Univariety is aimed at creating a strong presence in the K-12 schools space.

“Univariety is bringing that same awareness and those systems at the K-12 school level. It can play a strong role in helping position such schools uniquely,” said Hitesh Oberoi, co-promoter, MD and CEO Info Edge.

The investment makes for a strategic fit for BSE-listed Info Edge that owns higher education comparison portal Shiksha, aimed at admission in Indian colleges.

tags #Info Edge #Naukri #Startup #Univariety

