Hyderabad startup Abhibus offers 10,000 bus tickets for just Rs 10 each

Moneycontrol News

Bus ticket booking platform Abhibus is offering 10,000 seats at a discounted price of Rs 10 per seat under its 10th anniversary celebration, this week.

The company has also introduced a new 'movies on board' service which will allow each passenger to watch movies on their personal devices.

Passengers can watch the content via an app which will run on a WiFi network provided by the company, sparing the customer of any data charges while accessing the service onboard a bus.

Commenting on the new service, Abhibus CEO Sudhakar Reddy said, "passengers (in India) get limited onboard entertainment choice currently. Abhimovies will fill this gap. Travellers (now) don’t need to spend their internet data pack to watch these movies.”

The product will be available via a cloud-based software for operators to manage inventory, bus tracking facility and detailed reports to take greater over business control.

The company is backed by e-commerce major Paytm.

It competes with companies such as TicketGoose, which has about USD 5 million, so far. The leader in the online bus ticketing space redBus, had raised close to USD 10 million before getting acquired by IbiboGroup in 2013 for USD 135 million.

“At present, Abhibus has an inventory of 14 lakh seats that includes private and public sector bus operators, to choose from on any given day. We have also introduced travel now and pay later option that allows travellers to pay Abhibus after they have availed the service,” Reddy said.