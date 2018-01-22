HungerBox raises $2.5 mn led by Lionrock and Kris Gopalakrishnan

Bangalore based HungerBox has raised USD 2.5 million pre-series A funding led by Lionrock Capital and Infosys co-founder Kris Gopalakrishnan.

Founded in 2015 by four co-founders, the food-tech company focuses on the B2B space and operates in Bangalore, Chennai, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Pune, Delhi and Jaipur.

The company provides office and corporate catering services and aggregates vendors via a tech platform.

Kris Gopalakrishnan, co-founder of Infosys said, "HungerBox addresses this large space with an easily scalable model and an end-to-end solution that provides a win-win to employees as well as to corporate clients."

He added, "There is tremendous potential for innovation in the B2B food-tech arena as corporate spends on F&B are already massive and growing year-on-year."

The company had earlier raised an angel round from K Ganesh led Growth Story Investments. With a rise in commercial hubs across tier-I towns, there is a need for large catering services especially in sectors such as auto, telecom and IT.

A large number of small and medium companies such as TongueStun and PapasTiffin operate in this segment. During recent years, a large number of food delivery companies have also aggregated tiffin services from whom employees tend to order during meal-time in India's offices.

"The B2B food space has plenty of headroom for growth and innovation for years to come. The winners in the sector will be those with a powerful, tech-led offering and the ability to scale in step with their clients. HungerBox certainly has all the credentials to be a leader in this space," said Hari Kumar, founder, and CEO of Lionrock Capital.

The company also provides cafeteria management solutions.

"The funding we have received from marquee investors will boost our ability to scale our operations to keep pace with the traction we seeing for our digital cafeteria management solution," said Sandipan Mitra, CEO, and co-founder of HungerBox.