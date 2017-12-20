How China’s VC Ecosystem led to a creative destruction of its own economy

By Greg Moran, co-founder and CEO ZoomCar

While China is one of the most widely covered nations in the global media, it just so happens to also be one of the most misunderstood.

On the surface, this really doesn’t make much sense.

Dig a bit deeper though, and one realizes that the Chinese business mentality doesn’t actually conform with the generally accepted “best practices” of Western-style capitalism.

At the risk of pulling out the old history books, it’s important to have a bit of context to this story.

Before 1978, China operated as a tremendously closed economy for nearly 30 years.

This left the country’s infrastructure battered and bruised and its overall economic prospects paled in comparison to its other Asian neighbors (India included).

As China entered the 1980s however, the tides began to turn as the central government gradually relaxed trade restrictions and began opening up parts of the country to foreign investment in manufacturing.

This led to a massive boon and a virtuous investment cycle that eventually led to the hyper development in the 1990s and 2000s.

This rinse, wash, repeat cycle of economic development proved incredibly effective for China as its economy hummed along at 8-10% for the majority of this two-decade period.

As the 2000s drew to a close, however, economists began raising alarm bells that China was overly reliant on investment and trade.

Many “experts” continuously called for China to diversify into more broad-based domestic consumption.

While these macro trends played out, another lesser known phenomenon was afoot. I’m referring to the rapid emergence of the Chinese tech ecosystem.

Stalwarts like Alibaba, Baidu, and JD were already well on their way by 2010 and several other nascent players in various consumer-facing sectors were just getting their start, largely in part to booming domestic smartphone adoption.

With a rapidly urbanizing population that saw its income rising precipitously, it was only natural to expect consumption to follow.

In 2010, China already had some of the top urban infrastructures in the world in terms of metro connectivity, fast internet service, and road networks.

This helped lay the groundwork for a surge in consumption and the subsequent investments on the part of VC-backed companies to dramatically improve last-mile logistics to then provide additional ammo to this already strong consumption story. The circle of life!

All the while, Chinese VCs were getting their sea legs as they took bold bet after bold bet on different players in each nascent consumer vertical (with many huge victories).

Rise of the Great Chinese Internet Firewall

In part encouraged by a very patriotic breed of capitalism (Google, Facebook, and Twitter aren’t allowed to operate behind the Great Firewall), Chinese VCs oftentimes exhibited a rather socialistic view on sector development as it was quite common in the early 2010s to pour huge sums of money into a dizzying list of seemingly similar companies with little or no differentiation.

While some would describe this phenomenon as socialism’s second act, the Chinese investors felt differently.

To most VCs, this was simply a form of perfect competition where they were pushing companies to out-execute each other in the most animalistic sense possible.

Dog eat dog, or in this case, several dogs. Cutthroat much?

It wasn’t uncommon for VCs to fund 60-70 different similar companies in the space with significant venture backing.

After 2-3 years, the sectoral battlefield resembled the set of There Will Be Blood as no more than 2 companies typically remained standing.

Where did the other 60-70 players go? About 95% would routinely go bankrupt (with investors losing their shirts) while a lucky 2-3 companies might merge with the largest player in the space.

In a nutshell, this reflected more of a win or take all outcome. In a market as large and as homogeneous as China, this shouldn’t take anyone by surprise.

In recent years, this played out in e-commerce, food delivery, ridesharing, and others sectors.

A graveyard to emerge in cycle sharing in China

Fast forward to 2017 and the same exact phenomenon can be witnessed in cycle sharing.

Over 80 cycle sharing companies have received some form of venture funding in the past 18 months. Just 2 years ago, China had fewer than 50K dockless shared cycles in total across the country.

Today, there are nearly 30 million!

That’s simply mind-numbing growth in a very short time. A cool 600x in no time at all. As any diligent student of Chinese startup history would have predicted, the music would eventually stop playing for the majority of these 80 companies.

As 2017 draws to a close, it’s clear that this shakeout is playing out in a grandiose fashion.

The media gleefully points out each cycle sharing startup that bites the dust while also prominently showcasing the supposed menace that the cycles cause for pedestrians on foot in the cities.

Moreover, pop upcycles graveyards routinely trend on social media as the authorities sweep in to bring order to the breakneck expansion.

That said, this purported carnage misses the broader point regarding cycle sharing. For the three winners in the sector, the spoils are clearly ever present.

Each company consistently does 3 rides per day per cycle (profitable at a unit level).

The network effects of the business are truly awe-inspiring as traditional marketing isn’t even required since the cycles are always hitting the customers over the head (ahem, I mean tripping them as they walk past).

What other tech-enabled consumer-facing business doesn’t have to do real marketing?!

India to see such creative destruction in 2019

Regardless of where you grew up, you probably heard your favorite teacher echo the sentiments that ‘history tends to repeat itself.’

Case and point: cycle sharing in China in 2017. In my estimate, about 95 percent of the companies will fail spectacularly (by the first half of 2018), but the 2-3 that will remain standing will have an unbelievably attractive position in the world of high-frequency transactions.

Ultimately, it’s about customer stickiness and the possibilities that this engagement may bring in the future. The winners in China’s cycle sharing wars possess this in spades.

Dear Indian media, please take note. This phenomenon is coming to the sub-continent by 2019 for the world of dockless cycle sharing.

Let’s please embrace it and not demonize it. Creative destruction is the lifeblood of any vibrant economy. Amen.(The author is co-founder and CEO ZoomCar. Views are personal.)