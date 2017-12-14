Hot Chai: Teabox raises $7 mn Series B funding led by RB investments, DBS Bank

Moneycontrol News

Bangalore-based Teabox has raised USD 7 million in Series B funding led by RB investments, with participation from existing investors such as DBS Bank Ltd.

Founded in 2012 by ex-KPMG executive Kaushal Dugar, the company has built an end-to-end supply chain all the way directly from the farmers to the cup. Dugar who was based in Singapore returned home in 2012 to help modernise the family-owned tea trading business based in Siliguri. The company later moved its tech headquarters to Bangalore.

Teabox's funding comes days after another tea trading firm Vahdam teas raised USD 1.4 million led by Fireside Ventures.

The funds will be primarily used for expanding company’s back-end infrastructure including cold chain processing centers and to support growth in key markets, Teabox said.

“We feel that Teabox’s dynamic team and its innovative supply chain of tea from plantations to cup will enable them to provide the freshest tea to consumers worldwide and redefine the category,” said Harshavardhan Bothra, RB Investments.

“We don’t want to miss out on this huge potential and this investment is going to help us push the levers in this direction,” said Kaushal Dugar, Founder, and CEO of Teabox, which has raised investments in the past from Accel Partners and Ratan Tata.

Teabox had last raised a debt round from DBS Bank in 2016.