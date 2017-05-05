How to harness the potential of online fundraising in a digitised economy

By Rahul Chovva, CEO and Director of LetzChange, an online crowdfunding platform

India is steadily transitioning into a cashless economy with a greater emphasis on digital financial transactions. Particularly post demonetisation, all other aspects of our economy have had to optimise their operations to incorporate cashless operations. The social giving and charity space too needs to unlock the potential of a digital economy in order to optimise their operations and raise funds for social causes.

India ranks 91st of 140 countries as per the World Giving Index, established by the Charities Aid Foundation (CAF). Their 2016 annual report titled, ‘Online Giving in India: Insights to Improve Results’ in particular highlights that online donations represent less than 10% of the total revenues of NGOs working in India, clearly revealing that online fundraising hasn’t been optimised to its highest potential in our country so far.

The potential of online fundraising

The online medium, if optimally used, has the potential to be a significant business model for non-profits, not only as a fundraising channel but also for networking and communication. Online fundraising offers a great opportunity for NGOs, irrespective of their size and location, to reach a large number of people, reduce costs, scale up campaigns, engage donors (particularly via social media) and measure the effectiveness of donor acquisition and retention activities. Additionally, leveraging social media platforms as part of online fundraising efforts has the potential to help NGOs generate widespread awareness and support for the causes they espouse.

Current fundraising landscape

More and more people are turning into recurrent donors, moving from one-off to regular monthly giving, and the new donor demographic, comprised of millennials who belong to the digital era and those belonging from the middle class, and are emerging as important constituencies. This donor segment is more focused on aspects such as the credibility of a non-profit, its transparency in functioning and regular engagement. NGOs are therefore expected to improve their communication and engagement with all stakeholders, especially donors. With the proliferation of social media, more and more NGOs are now recognising the need to leverage online and social channels to raise support for their cause and communicate their vision to the world.

However, the adoption of new technologies and social tools in fully realising the potential of online fundraising has been slow due to multiple challenges faced by NGOs including inadequate staff experience, lack of expertise and familiarity with the online environment, inadequate funding to invest in online giving tools and promotional activities, poor quality of existing donor database, inability to track and analyse donor and online data, and complexity of implementing payment gateways in terms of cost and data security.

Online giving: The future of philanthropy in India

As India gradually transitions into a cashless, digitised economy, the future of the philanthropy in our country depends on the ability to leverage the potential of the online medium. Online donations and fundraising can play a critical role in boosting philanthropic efforts through robust online platforms and networks where non-profits and development sector organisations, irrespective of size or location, can tap into a vast national and international network of donors that they otherwise might not have been able to leverage.

The online, social world is infinite, with a database of users across profiles, sectors, geographies, interests and social backgrounds, and it is much easier to tap into and target a large donor base here, engage with them through communication and campaigns and convert them into loyal donors.

Once a network is established, it can then be multiplied by encouraging existing donors to create online campaigns and leverage their social networks to invite their friends to support social causes. Online crowdfunding is increasingly proving to be a hugely popular tool for NGOs to raise funds for their social causes and the medium has enormous potential in improving India’s philanthropic efforts.

Ultimately, India’s deep-seated and growing tradition of philanthropy is one of the biggest strengths we can bring to bear against our development challenges, and the scale of what online philanthropy can achieve for our country is tremendous and waiting to be tapped.

(The writer is CEO and Director of LetzChange, an online crowdfunding platform)