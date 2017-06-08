Guiddoo raises $300,000 in pre-Series A round of funding

Moneycontrol News

Travel startup Guiddoo on Thursday said it has raised USD 300,000 in pre-Series A funding from a bunch of individual investors.

Besides the existing investors Pawan Borle and Nirmal Singh, others who participated in this round include Manish Prasad, Vineet Varma, Nick Haulkoury, and Abhai S Rao.

Guiddoo will utilise the funds to support product and technology development through their newly opened technology and data unit based in Pune as well as focus on building pan-India distribution for its tours and holidays products.

Guiddoo offers targeted experiences with content across 15 destinations.

Its institutional partners include names like Cleartrip and Yatra besides over 2000 travel agent partners.

The company claims to have handled over 10,000 customers with 40,000 plus activities in the past year across its destinations.

“Guiddoo has seen a strong 12x growth in the past one year post its pivot into the in-destination experience model which is an estimated market of USD 20 billion annually. With further strong growth projected, we believe the required funds will help us become a significant player in the Indian outbound traveller segment," said Vineet Budki, co-founder and chief executive officer, Guiddoo.

Founded in 2014 by Nidhi Varma, Prashant Choudhary, Biswajeet Karmakar and Budki, Guiddoo started as a tour guiding app but pivoted last year into an in-destination platform offering tours and activities, dining, shopping and entertainment options for the Indian international traveller.