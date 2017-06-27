GST Impact: E-commerce sales likely to decline 10-15% from next month

Durba Ghosh & Priyanka Sahay

Moneycontrol News

After demonetisation, India's online retail market is gearing up to brave another jolt. The implementation of goods and services tax (GST) from July 1, 2017 is likely to impact the sales of the e-commerce firms by at least 10-15 percent, for the first couple of months, owing to expected price hike of products and delisting of non-GST compliant sellers, e-commerce stakeholders tell Moneycontrol.

According to Sandeep Aggarwal, founder of automobile marketplace Droom, while the impact will not be as severe as during the demonetisation phase, it could still likely be in the mid teens.

"For 30-45 days there might be an impact of early to mid teens - 10-15 percent slowdown. It will primarily be driven by chaos and confusion etc," said Aggarwal.

During the first month of demonetisation the sales at Droom had declined by over 45 percent. He however said that in terms of pricing there would not be a significant increase across categories. "I expect pricing to have no impact..or may be around 1-1.5 percent at best...across the e-commerce categories," said Aggarwal.

Flipkart sent a notice to all its non-GST compliant sellers last week deactivating many who had not submitted a GST number. Snapdeal has also kept a deadline of June 28.

Snapdeal said that most sellers have submitted their GST identification numbers. "No seller on any platform including Snapdeal can sell without GST number from July 1, onwards," said a Snapdeal spokesperson.

Speaking about impact on sales, a spokesperson for All India Online Vendors Association (AIOVA) said that overall retail market is expected to be impacted.

"Not just for e-commerce but the overall retail will be affected. It will purely depend on the customers' affordability and willingness to buy," he said.

As GST rollout nears, e-commerce players are in a rush to empty available inventory via a mass sale.

As the current inventory gets sold out, the e-commerce companies will have to stock up anew post July 1.

With small sellers expected to pull out (of marketplaces) for temporary period, and other large sellers going slow on stocking afresh post July 1, shoppers may see lesser variety online.

Online sellers unhappy with TCS removal

In order to have a smoother roll-out, the government on Monday deferred the much controversial tax deduction and collection at source (TDS/TCS) under GST as well as exempted from registration small businesses with turnover under Rs 20 lakh per annum from selling on e-commerce platforms.

According to sources in Finance Ministry, the TCS provision for e-commerce has been deferred for just a month.

Sellers had expressed concerns earlier and had written down to the GST sectoral committee. A few of the queries were whether sellers who are selling exempted or zero tax goods such as books also need to take GST registration.

The AIOVA is not happy with this latest development of removal of TCS.

"We have written back again asking them why it has been deferred. We require the TCS provision to ensure a level playing field. This is wrong it should not be removed. There are a lot of sellers on e-commerce who are not paying any taxes,'' said a spokesperson of AIOVA.

AIOVA has also requested the authority for clarity on what provisions would apply for entities like WS Retail and Cloutail that are related to marketplaces such as Flipkart and Amazon respectively. They have sought clarity on how the department plans to monitor the data uploaded by markeplace for such parties.

In contrast, the latest move to defer provision for TCS (Tax Collected at Source) has been welcomed by the e-commerce firms.

"We welcome the decision of the government to keep the TCS provisions in abeyance. This will benefit small businesses since they don't have to deal with pressures of cash flow at a time when they are transitioning into a new tax regime. We are grateful to the government for acceding to the request of the industry which is still in its infancy," Amazon said in a statement.

It however did not comment on the affect on sales post the implementation of GST. Online marketplace Flipkart did not revert to an email questionnaire by Moneycontrol on the issue.

Fashion e-tailer Voonik said that there will be a temporary impact on supply, however he declined to share a specific data. "There are sellers in Surat and Agra who are going on strike against the TCS component, but we are not yet sure how much will that impact the supply," said Raghu Lakkapragada, chief marketing officer of Voonik.

Currently, multiple indirect taxes are levied on transactions in India. Some taxes are levied and collected by the central government, while others are collected by state governments.

Under the TCS mechanism, an e-commerce company was required to deduct tax from seller payments at the rate of 1 percent post July 1.

Online marketplaces such as Flipkart and Amazon have over 2 lakh sellers each on their platform. Most of these sellers are small and medium businesses. All top marketplaces had jointly opposed this TCS in a press conference, last claiming it will add to their compliance.

Government has introduced composition scheme under GST law where businesses can file returns quarterly instead of monthly and pay taxes at nominal rates up to 2 percent. However, GST law has explicitly excluded e-commerce businesses from this scheme, which can be a deterrent for small sellers to sell online, said Suneet Agarwal, a Delhi-based independent CA consulting various e commerce companies and sellers on GST transition.

With GST being implemented, the confusion will multiply when it will come to returns and cancellation of orders on e-commerce websites.

Return or cancellation rate in India is approximately 15-18 percent and more than two third of the transactions are on cash on delivery. To reconcile the input costs of such a transaction can take anywhere between a week and a fortnight. Seeking refund of tax in case of cancelled or returned orders on which tax has already been deducted can be a mammoth task for online marketplaces.