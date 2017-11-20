App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStartup
Nov 20, 2017 09:30 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

GSF Accelerator to invest $1 mn in five startups in upcoming batch

The accelerator typically picks up 15 percent stake in lieu of the USD 200,000 investment in each startup.

Gurgaon based GSF Accelerator announced the launch of its 6th iteration and will fund USD 200,000 each in five startups.

Additionally, it will further invest USD 1 million as co-investments in seed, series A rounds at the end of the program.

The accelerator typically picks up 15% stake in lieu of the USD 200,000 investment.

For this batch, GSF is looking for innovative tech startups using technologies like machine learning, artificial intelligence, blockchain, sharing economy etc. to solve significant problems in the areas of healthcare, fin-tech, ed-tech, media-tech, B2B SaaS, and analytics.

Selected tech startups will- get access to not only the Indian tech community but will also get access to GSF’s global community to over 300 mentors and startup founders.

“GSF 6.0 is designed as a life transformational experience for the 5 selected startups with a program spanning Bangalore, San Francisco, Tokyo, and China,” said Rajesh Sawhney, founder of GSF Accelerator and co-founder of InnerChef.

He added, “Each startup will be assigned a chief mentor from amongst the 6 founders that have come together this time.”

Selected startups will spend the first three months in Bangalore to refine their products, followed by trips to San Francisco, Tokyo, and China for a deep immersion in the global tech ecosystem. Applications for GSF 6.0 batch close on Nov 30.

tags #500Startups #GSF Accelerator #Startup

most popular

I-T Department, SEBI begin crackdown on penny stock firms in PMO-led push

I-T Department, SEBI begin crackdown on penny stock firms in PMO-led push

Mumbai, Bengaluru & Delhi ranked among top investment destinations in Asia-Pacific

Mumbai, Bengaluru & Delhi ranked among top investment destinations in Asia-Pacific

Tigor electric variant could be rolled out for private buyers, too: Tata Motors MD

Tigor electric variant could be rolled out for private buyers, too: Tata Motors MD

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.