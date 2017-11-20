GSF Accelerator to invest $1 mn in five startups in upcoming batch

Gurgaon based GSF Accelerator announced the launch of its 6th iteration and will fund USD 200,000 each in five startups.

Additionally, it will further invest USD 1 million as co-investments in seed, series A rounds at the end of the program.

The accelerator typically picks up 15% stake in lieu of the USD 200,000 investment.

For this batch, GSF is looking for innovative tech startups using technologies like machine learning, artificial intelligence, blockchain, sharing economy etc. to solve significant problems in the areas of healthcare, fin-tech, ed-tech, media-tech, B2B SaaS, and analytics.

Selected tech startups will- get access to not only the Indian tech community but will also get access to GSF’s global community to over 300 mentors and startup founders.

“GSF 6.0 is designed as a life transformational experience for the 5 selected startups with a program spanning Bangalore, San Francisco, Tokyo, and China,” said Rajesh Sawhney, founder of GSF Accelerator and co-founder of InnerChef.

He added, “Each startup will be assigned a chief mentor from amongst the 6 founders that have come together this time.”

Selected startups will spend the first three months in Bangalore to refine their products, followed by trips to San Francisco, Tokyo, and China for a deep immersion in the global tech ecosystem. Applications for GSF 6.0 batch close on Nov 30.