Google acquires startup that uses vibrations to turn your phone screen into a speaker

Internet giant Google has quietly acquired a British startup that uses vibrations to turn phone and tablet displays into speakers, reported Bloomberg.

Redux, which claims to have 178 patents was reportedly bought by Google in August last year in an announced deal. Though, as per the regulatory filing in the UK, the transfer of shares of Redux holding company NVF Tech Ltd. to Google was confirmed on December 13. It is not clear what the size of the deal was.

In March 2017, Redux raised USD 5 million in Series B funding led by Arie Capital.

The company developed a number of technologies involving sound and touch in mobile devices, but none of them became part of any major consumer product, says The Verge. The tech-publication says that it had tested a tablet which vibrated its screen to function as a speaker and other devices and the results were “impressive” and the sound quality was decent.



Redux tech turns the screen into a speaker, and a haptic surface. Trying it out here. The sound is actually coming from the screen. pic.twitter.com/VPAi6TzKk9

— Stan Schroeder (@franticnews) February 28, 2017

As per CrunchBase, “its technology is based on patented bending wave techniques that accurately control sub-sonic and sonic waves across a flat or curved surface in order to create a high-quality loudspeaker or deliver a customisable haptic effect to a specific coordinate on the device, be it a screen, panel, steering wheel or even joystick.”

The acquisition makes sense for Google as its venture into hardware business via Pixel mobiles and earlier the purchase of Motorola has not bore desired fruits.

The technology developed by Redux if realised for mass products, could free up space in the phones leading to allow packing bigger batteries or other accessories. These things could be an impact on the market in future.