App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Presented byMotilal Oswal
Days hours minutes
Nerolac
Presented by :

Co-Presenting Sponsor :

Capital Trade

Powered by :

Godrej Properties

Associate Sponsors :

Aegon Life
LIC Housing Finance
Indiabulls
PresentsBudget 2018

Co-Presenting Sponsor

Capital Trade

Associate Sponsors

  • Indiabulls
  • Aegon Life
  • Image 3
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStartup
Jan 12, 2018 04:38 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Google acquires startup that uses vibrations to turn your phone screen into a speaker

The acquisition makes sense for Google as its venture into hardware business via Pixel mobiles and earlier the purchase of Motorola has not bore desired fruits

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Internet giant Google has quietly acquired a British startup that uses vibrations to turn phone and tablet displays into speakers, reported Bloomberg.

Redux, which claims to have 178 patents was reportedly bought by Google in August last year in an announced deal. Though, as per the regulatory filing in the UK, the transfer of shares of Redux holding company NVF Tech Ltd. to Google was confirmed on December 13. It is not clear what the size of the deal was.

In March 2017, Redux raised USD 5 million in Series B funding led by Arie Capital.

The company developed a number of technologies involving sound and touch in mobile devices, but none of them became part of any major consumer product, says The Verge. The tech-publication says that it had tested a tablet which vibrated its screen to function as a speaker and other devices and the results were “impressive” and the sound quality was decent.

related news

As per CrunchBase, “its technology is based on patented bending wave techniques that accurately control sub-sonic and sonic waves across a flat or curved surface in order to create a high-quality loudspeaker or deliver a customisable haptic effect to a specific coordinate on the device, be it a screen, panel, steering wheel or even joystick.”

The acquisition makes sense for Google as its venture into hardware business via Pixel mobiles and earlier the purchase of Motorola has not bore desired fruits.

The technology developed by Redux if realised for mass products, could free up space in the phones leading to allow packing bigger batteries or other accessories. These things could be an impact on the market in future.

tags #Business #Google #Startup

most popular

Top 5 stocks which could turn out to be ‘Dark Horse’ of the year 2018; do you own them?

Top 5 stocks which could turn out to be ‘Dark Horse’ of the year 2018; do you own them?

Goodyear India – Strong financials and reasonable valuations merit a look

Goodyear India – Strong financials and reasonable valuations merit a look

Infosys to announce Q3 earnings on Friday; here are 5 key things to watch out

Infosys to announce Q3 earnings on Friday; here are 5 key things to watch out

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.