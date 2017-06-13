App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStartup
Jun 13, 2017 03:29 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Goodera raises $5.5 million from Nexus Venture Partners & Omidyar

The funds raised through this round will be utilised in enhancing technology, deepening domain expertise and supporting customer acquisition and experience

Goodera raises $5.5 million from Nexus Venture Partners & Omidyar

Moneycontrol News

Goodera, a Bangalore-based technology platform which helps companies manage their corporate social responsibility projects has raised USD 5.5 million in a Series A round from Nexus Venture Partners and Omidyar Network.

Naren Gupta, co-founder and MD, Nexus Venture Partners, who joined the Goodera board said, “As billions of dollars flow annually through the global ecosystem of social and community good, an innovative technology platform like Goodera enables corporates to measure and optimize their CSR and sustainability goals in a simple, transparent, and engaging manner,” he said.

Abhishek Humbad, founder and co-CEO at Goodera said that the funds raised through this round will be utilised in enhancing technology, deepening domain expertise and supporting customer acquisition and experience.

“Corporate boards, institutional funders, and CSR leaders grapple with the critical problems of CSR lifecycle management and impact measurement. Goodera is a path-breaking platform that simplifies this value chain and helps funders create and monitor real impact,” said Siddharth Nautiyal, Investment Partner, Omidyar Network.

Varsha Rao, previously Head of Global Operations at Airbnb also participated in this round along with other prominent angels.

tags #Goodera #Nexus Venture Partners #Omidyar Network #Startup

