Nov 23, 2017 10:13 PM IST | Source: CNBC-TV18

Global Entrepreneurship Summit: Here's the success story of Locus

Locus' proprietary algorithms help companies dispatch, track and manage their on-field workforce efficiently bringing anywhere between 25 to 50 percent efficiency to the delivery vertical.

CNBC TV18 @moneycontrolcom

The Global Entrepreneurship Summit being held in Hyderabad is headlined by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and advisor to the President of the United States, Ivanka Trump. The three day summit will have a special showcase, curated by DIPP & Invest India, called the Indian Edge, where some of India's most innovative startups will exhibit their products and services.

Today we bring you the story of Nishith Rastogi and Geet Garg's deep learning startup, Locus, which counts Delhivery, Urban Ladder, Quikr and Big Basket as clients. What does Locus do for them? Its proprietary algorithms help companies dispatch, track and manage their on-field workforce efficiently bringing anywhere between 25 to 50 percent efficiency to the delivery vertical.

