Free meals: Zomato goes the Netflix way, launches subscription service

In order to open a new revenue stream from partner restaurants and maintain customer loyalty, Gurgaon based online food guide Zomato has launched a premium subscription service called 'Zomato Gold' in India.

The subscription service was first launched in Portugal and UAE in early 2017.

The subscription gives members access to over 1200 top-rated restaurants, where they can avail one complimentary dish at the Gold Food partner restaurants, and up to two complimentary drinks at the Gold Drinks partner restaurants - once they place an order at the restaurant.

The annual subscription for Zomato Gold starts at Rs 999.

In India, Zomato Gold has been launched in Delhi NCR, Mumbai and Bangalore.

The subscription service could give annual predictability of revenues as well as improve loyalty in a market that is getting increasingly segmented in India. Zomato has competitors such as Swiggy and Foodpanda in India.

Zomato Gold members will also get exclusive access to curated food and drinks events at Gold partner restaurants.

Previous events have included yacht parties, pub crawls, new restaurant openings, new menu previews, wine tasting sessions and exclusive influencer meetups, among others.

"To start with, we have handpicked over 1,200 top-rated restaurants and bars across Delhi NCR, Mumbai and Bengaluru, to offer the Gold class experience to all our subscribing members. In the next few weeks, the plan is to introduce Gold to other Indian cities as well," said Deepinder Goyal, co-founder and CEO of Zomato in a statement.