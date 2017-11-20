Free meals: ﻿Zomato to re-open ‘Gold’ subscription but with a higher price

Moneycontrol News

Gurgaon-based online food guide Zomato will re-open up its complimentary meals subscription called 'Zomato Gold' for a brief window this week.

The startup saw about 40,000 sign-ups for its gold membership, which was opened earlier this month for a starting price of Rs 299 for three months.

The price will be higher than the introductory price, company CEO Deepinder Goyal said in a blog.

The company CEO said that it expected to sell about 10,000 memberships over a week’s time- but sold multiple times more than that (about 40,000).

The CEO also tweeted about the overwhelming response to the launch of Zomato Gold.

The subscription gives members access to over 1200 top-rated restaurants, where they can avail one complimentary dish at the Gold Food partner restaurants, and up to two complimentary drinks at the Gold Drinks partner restaurants - once they place an order at the restaurant.

The annual subscription for Zomato Gold starts at Rs 999.

In India, Zomato Gold has been launched in Delhi NCR, Mumbai and Bangalore.

The subscription service could give annual predictability of revenues as well as improve loyalty in a market that is getting increasingly segmented in India. Zomato has competitors such as Swiggy and Foodpanda in India.

There are over 1200 Zomato Gold partner restaurants in India.

As there was high number of subscriptions at launch, Zomato stopped accepting any new members for the fear that subscribers might not able to get a table at any of their 1200 restaurants or bar partners.

“These 1200 partners across Delhi NCR, Bengaluru and Mumbai were packed throughout last week and some of them reported a 40 percent increase in utilization during the week,” stated in the blog.

The subscription service was first launched in Portugal and UAE in early 2017.