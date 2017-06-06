Foodpanda signs Shahrukh Khan as brand ambassador

Moneycontrol News

A couple of weeks after the parent firm announced a fund raise of USD 431 million, food ordering startup Foodpanda on Tuesday said it had signed up Shahrukh Khan as its brand ambassador.

The brand would be engaging with the Bollywood actor for a campaign across online and offline mediums including, television, print, radio and outdoor.

The brand association would be commenced by a new TVC to be launched later this week.

"Shahrukh Khan is the biggest star our nation knows and his universal appeal cuts all age, gender and consumer demographics. We feel that this brand association between Foodpanda and Shahrukh will provide further impetus to our determination to change the way India eats. We will continue to keep a strong focus on strengthening food ordering and delivery experience," said Saurabh Kochhar, chief executive officer, Foodpanda India.

Foodpanda runs both marketplace and the delivery business for its partner restaurants in India. It currently works with over 12,000 restaurants across 100 cities in India.

Berlin-headquartered Foodpanda was incubated by Rocket Internet. The company was bought by rival Delivery Hero (too backed by Rocket Internet) in December.

Foodpanda largely competes with Zomato which last raised USD 60 million and Bengaluru-based Swiggy in the India market.