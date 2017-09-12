Food startup Sattviko raises pre-series A funding led by Raman Roy

Moneycontrol News

New Delhi based packaged food product startup, Sattviko has raised an undisclosed amount of pre-series A investment from a clutch of investors led by Raman Roy, chairman of Nasscom.

The company was started in 2014 by IIT Roorkee graduates Prasoon Gupta and Ankush Sharma.

Sattviko runs a small chain of casual dining restaurants and provides private label brand for traditional Indian snacks.

Angel investors who participated in this round include Arvind Uppal, chairman of Whirlpool, Sonu Bhasin, founder of FAB, G Karthik, partner of Global Holdings, Raman Roy, chairman of NASSCOM, G Ravishankar, former CEO of Jet Airways and others.

Prasoon Gupta, founder of Sattviko said, “We aim to penetrate deeper into existing geographies and grow into newer cities in India. To achieve this goal, the brand is already working on launching new product lines in different parts of India.”

The company has also acquired Indori Chotore based out of Mumbai and Pune. The founder, Dhaval Pahdke of the snacks company has since joined Sattviko​

Sattviko had early raised Rs 2 crore as seed funding, in a round led by online real estate portal CommonFloor co-founder Sumit Jain, Xerox India Non-Executive Director Rajat Jain and Samsung executive Sanjay Bhasin.