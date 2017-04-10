Food startup Fingerlix raises $3 million in Series A funding

Moneycontrol News

Ready to cook food app Fingerlix has raised USD 3 million in Series A round funding from Zephyr Peacock. The company plans to utilise these funds for expansion into newer geographies.

It also looks forward to hiring new talent to scale up the team.

The company offers a wide range of products like batters, mixes, curries, dals, parathas and ?fully-ready? accompaniments to go with them. The company aims to spread its services in 10 cities over the next 18 months.

?With this latest round of fund infusion, we aim to introduce more offerings and foray into newer cities to spread Fingerlix to a larger customer base,? the company said in a statement.

Founded in 2016, the startup has so far raised USD 4.3 million in funding.

Food startups are drawing a lot of attention from investors as last month Bangalore-based Licious also fetched USD 10 million in funding.

Zephyr Peacock?s Pankaj Raina said, ?With rapid changes in consumers? lifestyle and food choices, the convenience food category is set for massive growth. Within this segment, the market for ready-to-cook traditional Indian meals remains largely untapped. We believe that Fingerlix is well-positioned to become the market leader in this emerging segment with its unique product offerings and robust growth strategies.?

Zephyr Peacock is a private equity investments company targeting Indian SME segment.