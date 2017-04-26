App
Stocks
HomeNewsBusinessStartup
Apr 26, 2017 09:42 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Flytxt raises Rs 70 crore from German firm DAH Beteiligungs

The company plans to invest the money in research and development and expand to other verticals.

Flytxt raises Rs 70 crore from German firm DAH Beteiligungs

Moneycontrol News

Customer data analytics software firm Flytxt has raised Rs 70 crore from German firm DAH Beteiligungs.

The company plans to invest the money in research and development and expand to other verticals, it said in a statement.

The funding will also help the firm execute its order book of more than Rs 500 crore, it added.

Started in 2008, Flytxt offers a enterprise-customer data analytics product that can manage and analyse large volumes of moving customer data to derive actionable insights.

The product also has built-in applications to leverage these insights for digital customer engagement and digital services.

More than 50 telecom firms and other enterprises have deployed this product in over 40 countries. In certain markets, Flytxt and telecom partners also provide brands and agencies with aggregated and anonymised customer insights for executing targeted mobile advertising campaigns.

“This investment will help us to serve our customers more efficiently as well as invest in research and development, and grow faster through cloud offerings and channel partnerships,” said Vinod Vasudevan, Chief Executive Officer of Flytxt.

