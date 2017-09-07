Flipkart’s 'Big Billion' Diwali sale to kick in from September 20

Moneycontrol News

Bengaluru based online marketplace Flipkart on Thursday announced that its annual festive season sale ‘Big Billion Days’ will start from September 20 to September 24.

The sale will offer up to 90 percent off on products across all categories.

This year’s Diwali sale is expected to offer huge discounts across e-commerce platforms Paytm, Flipkart and Amazon as all the three players are heavily stashed with billions of dollars.

Kalyan Krishnamurthy, CEO of Flipkart said, “Our focus this year is to ensure a high uniqueness quotient to our selection across categories. We are fully prepared to process a billion wishes in time through India’s biggest event of the year. This is all an extension of what Flipkart has done since it started a decade ago when it created the e-commerce market in India.”

This year The Big Billion Days will host consumer financing programs such as No Cost EMI, product exchange, buy back guarantee and buy now pay later along with special offers for SBI debit and credit card holders.

Flipkart for the first time will offer consumers the option to choose EMIs on debit cards across top banks in the country.

Gurgaon based online marketplace Shopclues has announced that it will run its annual Diwali sale- The ShopClues “Maha Bharat Diwali Sale” during September 21-28. Struggling online marketplace Snapdeal has already concluded a pre-Diwali three-day sale which started from September 1.

Paytm Mall, the e-commerce arm of mobile wallet firm Paytm on Wednesday announced that it will spend Rs 100 crore specifically on media campaigns ahead of the Diwali festival.

This money will be a part of its Rs 1000 crore budget by Paytm announced earlier this week for marketing, cash backs, and promotions during the festival season.