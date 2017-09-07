App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in
Register
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStartup
Sep 07, 2017 06:43 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Flipkart’s 'Big Billion' Diwali sale to kick in from September 20

This year’s Diwali sale is expected to offer huge discounts across e-commerce platforms Paytm, Flipkart and Amazon as all the three players are heavily stashed with billions of dollars.

Flipkart’s 'Big Billion' Diwali sale to kick in from September 20

Moneycontrol News

Bengaluru based online marketplace Flipkart on Thursday announced that its annual festive season sale ‘Big Billion Days’ will start from September 20 to September 24.

The sale will offer up to 90 percent off on products across all categories.

This year’s Diwali sale is expected to offer huge discounts across e-commerce platforms Paytm, Flipkart and Amazon as all the three players are heavily stashed with billions of dollars.

Kalyan Krishnamurthy, CEO of Flipkart said, “Our focus this year is to ensure a high uniqueness quotient to our selection across categories. We are fully prepared to process a billion wishes in time through India’s biggest event of the year. This is all an extension of what Flipkart has done since it started a decade ago when it created the e-commerce market in India.”

This year The Big Billion Days will host consumer financing programs such as No Cost EMI, product exchange, buy back guarantee and buy now pay later along with special offers for SBI debit and credit card holders.

Flipkart for the first time will offer consumers the option to choose EMIs on debit cards across top banks in the country.

Gurgaon based online marketplace Shopclues has announced that it will run its annual Diwali sale- The ShopClues “Maha Bharat Diwali Sale” during September 21-28. Struggling online marketplace Snapdeal has already concluded a pre-Diwali three-day sale which started from September 1.

Paytm Mall, the e-commerce arm of mobile wallet firm Paytm on Wednesday announced that it will spend Rs 100 crore specifically on media campaigns ahead of the Diwali festival.

This money will be a part of its Rs 1000 crore budget by Paytm announced earlier this week for marketing, cash backs, and promotions during the festival season.

tags #Amazon #Festive Sales #Flipkart #Paytm Mall #Shopclues #Snapdeal #startups

Related news

X
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.