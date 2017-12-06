App
Dec 06, 2017 07:30 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Flipkart terms rumours of CEO's exit as baseless & 'malicious'

Bangalore based online marketplace Flipkart has termed rumors of its CEO Kalyan Krishnamurthy quitting as malicious and baseless.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Bangalore based online marketplace Flipkart has termed rumors of its CEO Kalyan Krishnamurthy quitting as malicious and baseless.

“The rumors are false, malicious and baseless. Kalyan continues to be the CEO of Flipkart,” a Flipkart spokesperson told Economic Times in this report.

Flipkart brought in Krishnamurthy as its CEO in January 2017 after replacing co-founder Binny Bansal, who held the position almost for a year. Earlier, co-founder Sachin Bansal was the CEO of the company.

Anonymous Twitter handle Unicon Baba tweeted a series of tweets alleging the exit of Flipkart CEO after company's biggest investor Tiger Global Management's received a bumper partial exit as a result of Softbank's investment in Flipkart, this year.


