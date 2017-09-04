App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStartup
Sep 04, 2017 06:48 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Flipkart launches 32 private labels; to launch another 10 by December

Flipkart, under the brand of Flipkart Smartbuy, has launched these new categories in home, fashion and electronic segments.

Moneycontrol News

Indian e-commerce firm Flipkart has launched 32 private labels and is expected to launch another 10 labels by the end of the year, a DNA report said.

Flipkart, under the brand of Flipkart Smartbuy, has launched these new categories in home, fashion and electronic segments. In September, it plans to launch 4 more products in the IT accessories products.

The company plans to launch these products on a small scale first and get feedback from the public before launching the next batch, Adarsh Menon, VP and head of private labels at Flipkart said.

While checklist for the products is different, they do have common features like security and quality checks.

Last week, Flipkart's fashion arm Myntra said that its private label business has turned profitable. Myntra sells nine private labels on its website currently.

Myntra's Ananth Narayanan said that the in-house brands can post a double-digit operating profit margin in the next 18-24 months.

Flipkart's rival Amazon is also planning to step up its private label strategy for the Great Indian Sale 2017, reports the Hindu BusinessLine.

The e-tailer has private labels like AmazonBasics, Solimo, Myx and Symbol. These levels provide e-tailer to fill gaps as well as provide quality products to the customers.

