Flipkart, Amazon and Paytm Mall gear up for upcoming festive sales

Moneycontrol News

Online shopping platforms are gearing up for a windfall this festive season by rolling out their flagship sales.

This year’s Diwali sale is expected to offer bigger discounts across e-commerce platforms such as Paytm, Flipkart and Amazon. Many other e-retailers are also planning major sales ahead of the festive season.

Most e-commerce firms have tied-up with major brands and sellers to give shoppers major discounts.

Here's what the e-commerce giants are up to:

Flipkart

The Bengaluru-based online retailer's annual festive season sale ‘Big Billion Days’ will happen between September 20 and September 24.

The sale will offer up to 90 percent off on products across all categories. This year, the Big Billion Days sale will also host consumer financing programs such as 'no cost EMI', product exchange, will include buy back guarantee and 'buy now, pay later' option along with special offers for State Bank of India (SBI) debit and credit card holders.

Flipkart for the first time will also offer consumers the option to choose EMIs on debit cards across top banks in the country.

The sale will collide with ShopClues' "Maha Bharat Diwali Sale" that is slated to happen between September 21 and September 28.

Amazon

While the dates of Amazon India's festive sale are not confirmed yet, a report in The Economic Times suggests that the 'Great Indian Festival Sale' is expected to start and end a day prior to or after Flipkart's sale.

Amazon India has almost doubled its warehouse capacity at 13 million cubic feet after taking the number of warehouses to 41, across the country. The company expects the 41 fulfillment centres to help in quicker storage and distribution during the Diwali sale.

Paytm

Paytm Mall, the e-commerce arm of mobile wallet firm Paytm on Wednesday announced that it will spend Rs 100 crore specifically on media campaigns ahead of the Diwali sale.

Earlier this week, Paytm had announced a budget of Rs 1,000 crore for marketing, cash backs and promotions during the festive season.