App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStartup
Dec 08, 2017 05:50 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

FlexiLoans raises Rs 45 crore debt fund from financial institutions

The fund will be primarily used to fund the data-driven Micro and Small loans to SMEs across India.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

FlexiLoans, a digital SME lending startup has announced its first institutional debt fund of Rs 45 crore from financial institutions.

The fund will be used to expand its proprietor loans and supply chain financing segment.

“We will utilize these funds to expand our instant Proprietor Loans and Supply Chain Financing product suite. These funds that were raised in extremely competitive terms from leading financial institution(s) is symbolic of the growth trajectory and quality that we have,” said Ritesh Jain, co-founder, FlexiLoans.

The fund will be primarily used to fund the data-driven micro and small loans to SMEs across India.

The company intends to expand the reach to provide working capital loans to proprietors in 500 cities.

The stratup had raised the largest ever seed fund round of about Rs 100 crore last year from investors including KKR India CEO Sanjay Nayar.

tags #FlexiLoans #KKR #Startup

most popular

EV portfolio features 9 auto ancillaries that are immune to the electric disruption

EV portfolio features 9 auto ancillaries that are immune to the electric disruption

Market likely to trade in 10,000-10,250 range; 4 stocks which could give up to 22% return

Market likely to trade in 10,000-10,250 range; 4 stocks which could give up to 22% return

Top 10 lesser known stocks where brokerages initiated coverage for first time

Top 10 lesser known stocks where brokerages initiated coverage for first time

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.