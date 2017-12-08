FlexiLoans raises Rs 45 crore debt fund from financial institutions

FlexiLoans, a digital SME lending startup has announced its first institutional debt fund of Rs 45 crore from financial institutions.

The fund will be used to expand its proprietor loans and supply chain financing segment.

“We will utilize these funds to expand our instant Proprietor Loans and Supply Chain Financing product suite. These funds that were raised in extremely competitive terms from leading financial institution(s) is symbolic of the growth trajectory and quality that we have,” said Ritesh Jain, co-founder, FlexiLoans.

The fund will be primarily used to fund the data-driven micro and small loans to SMEs across India.

The company intends to expand the reach to provide working capital loans to proprietors in 500 cities.

The stratup had raised the largest ever seed fund round of about Rs 100 crore last year from investors including KKR India CEO Sanjay Nayar.