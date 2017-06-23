Fill your car's gas tank with just a click — Bengaluru startup begins diesel delivery at home

Moneycontrol News

A Bengaluru-based start-up MyPetrolPump delivers diesel at the doorsteps of residents who order or pre-book refueling at any time.



Door delivery of petrol for the first time in Bengaluru - pic.twitter.com/mXZ6iOYjym

— D Roopa IPS (@D_Roopa_IPS) June 20, 2017

The consumer can place an order online on their website www.mypetrolpump.com or call them at 7880504050 from anywhere and get the diesel delivered at the requested time.

A few months ago, oil marketing companies were mulling over the possibility of home delivery of fuel to reduce congestion at fuel pumps, and thus save on people’s time.

Currently, the service is available at select locations in Bengaluru but the aim to expand across the city. However, consumers can write/call them in case of emergency delivery.

A pick up truck mounted with a 950-litre tank—fabricated as per the specifications issued by the Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organisation (PESO)—buys diesel from the nearest retail fuel outlet and delivers at the provided address.

Fuel is delivered at same cost as available in the nearest fuel station with a minimal delivery charge of Rs 99 for delivery upto 100 litres. For quantity above 100 litres, Pay only Rs 1 per litre on top of fuel price.

MyPetrolpump is a consumer brand of ANB Fuels Private Limited, which addresses the problems of safety, adulteration and pilferage in fuel handling.

"We have developed and follow strict quality assurance program to ensure every drop of fuel is checked for right quality before it gets loaded into refueller for delivery. We do not purchase or stock fuel prior to delivery. Fuel is sourced only upon receiving the pre booking from customers," MyPetrolPump said.

The start-up, which came into existence in July 2016, is recognized by government of India under Startup India policy for innovation in technology and processes adopted in the doorstep delivery of fuel in April 2017.

"We've been in touch with the petroleum ministry since September 2016. After having convinced the officials, we had two meetings with the minister, Dharmendra Pradhan, who appreciated our innovation," Ashish Kumar Gupta, the 32-year-old founder of Mypetrolpump and an alumnus of IIT-Dhanbad told Times of India.

According to Financial Express, the startup uses the space within the Petroleum Rules, 1976, which says no licence is needed for transport or storage of petroleum class B (non-bulk) in quantity not exceeding 2,500 litres and in receptacle not exceeding 1,000 litres. Petroleum class B includes diesel, but not petrol.

However, several safety concerns were raised regarding the safety especially while dispensing by the petroleum ministry, oil marketing companies, department of consumer affairs and the department of industry policy and promotion.

Gupta claimed that the “mini fuel refueler” vehicles used to deliver the fuel have approved valves and are earthed as they carry non-conductive fuel. They are equipped with metres and filtration systems and also come with an anti-siphoning system to prevent fuel theft and adulteration .

The firm is also looking at delivering petrol in future.