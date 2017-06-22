Facebook's Sandberg, Disney's Staggs top contenders for Uber CEO job: Report

Cab aggregator Uber is keen on signing up Facebook's chief operating officer Sheryl Sandberg as its new CEO, according to a source-based report in New York Post.

The development comes after Travis Kalanick on Wednesday resigned as Uber CEO as shareholders demanded a change in leadership.

According to the media report, Uber board member Arianna Huffington is pushing for Sandberg's appointment. Disney's chief operating officer Tom Staggs is also under consideration.

The report also claims that Staggs had interviewed for the job even before Kalanick called it quits.

Neither Sandberg nor Uber commented on the media speculation.

Uber is also considering Marissa Mayer - who recently stepped down as Yahoo's chief executive - for the position. Another name in the list is CVS's Helena Foulkes. Other potential candidates are Turner CEO John Martin and AOL CEO Tim Armstrong.

Uber has been in midst of various scandals recently. A rape victim has filed a case against the company alleging that an executive shared her personal medical record with the top board without her consent.

Last week, Uber released an internal investigation report by law firm Covington & Burling LLP that recommends some dramatic changes in its work ethics, company values, policies around harassment and employee diversity.

The report authored by lawyers Eric Holder and Tammy Albarrán, goes on to recommend that the responsibilities of CEO Travis Kalanick should be "reviewed and reallocated".