App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStartup
Dec 07, 2017 03:57 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Facebook cofounder Eduardo Saverin joins Mswipe board, invests $40 mn

The investment includes USD 31 million announced earlier. Founded in 2011, Mswipe operates as a card payments via mobile point of sale transaction machines.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Mumbai-based Mswipe, a merchant acquirer and Point of Sale (POS) network provider has closed a Series D funding round of over USD 40 million led by by Eduardo Saverin's B Capital Partners.

The investment includes a USD 31 million announced earlier. Facebook cofounder Eduardo Saverin, a partner at B Capital will join Mswipe’s Board.

“We have been actively looking at investment opportunities in leading technology companies in Asia. We are excited to partner with Mswipe, an end-to-end payment solution that is made in India,” said Kabir Narang, Partner at B Capital.

The funds will be used for expanding Mswipe’s acceptance network for digital payments and strengthening product development capability.

Narang added: “While the US has been a traditional anchor for innovative technology, we are seeing disruptive innovation emerging from geographies like India, China, South East Asia and Israel.”

Other investors participated in the funding include UC-RNT, Matrix Partners India, and Falcon Edge Capital.

The latest investment in the company is together with its existing investor DSG Consumer Partners.

Manish Patel, founder, and CEO, Mswipe said, “It is a great validation to have an investor like B Capital along with our existing investors. B Capital’s expertise in the sector and its exceptional network in Asia will be an important ingredient as we shift orbit and execute our next phase of growth.”

tags #B Capital #Eduardo Saverin #Facebook #Mswipe #Startup

most popular

Do you know? These 7 stocks gave double digit return in 4 out of 5 years in December

Do you know? These 7 stocks gave double digit return in 4 out of 5 years in December

Credit Suisse expects cuts to resume in Indian market; likes SBI, ONGC and Tata Steel

Credit Suisse expects cuts to resume in Indian market; likes SBI, ONGC and Tata Steel

Nomura initiates coverage with neutral rating on BSE, target price at Rs 1,000

Nomura initiates coverage with neutral rating on BSE, target price at Rs 1,000

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.