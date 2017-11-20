Angel investor Sanjay Mehta: Exits are still limited for angels because corporates are yet to open up

Even though growth stage investments across start-ups during a good period of 2016 and 2017 remained bearish, angels continued to pump in early stage money in the sector.

However, when it comes to exits, not many are able to brag of massive exits thus far. In an interaction with Moneycontrol, angel investor Sanjay Mehta, who had placed an early bet in the Softbank-backed Oyo, talks about the expectation of angel investors in the current start-up ecosystem.

It is not about the number of years but about the multiples. We have got enough and more asset class where we can easily double up our money in five years. So most of the angel investors do not take these investments as their bread and butter. This is like poker play money for most of the angels.

It won't be sufficient unless like Rs 10 lakh turns into Rs 5 crore sort of growth. Those kinds of exits have to happen. Is it possible? Yes, and we have seen then in the past. For example, for angels, the star exit was InMobi, or we have seen Ola and Paytm investors, for me it was Oyo.

However, let us say earlier we used to have at least 5 or 6 exits, now has that changed to 20 exits in a year? So no that exuberance has not happened.

Corporates have still not opened up. Indian IT firms like Wipro, TCS, Infosys do not buy IT startups. This is unlike companies such as Google and Facebook. They buy companies in hoards.

India is still in a mode of build not buy. If you talk to corporates, they are like if we will have to spend so much (to buy), we might as well build it in-house. That's a nonsensical way of thinking, saying that you build everything yourself.

We are seeing things happening, for example, Mahindra & Mahindra is proactively engaging start-ups. They have got an arm called Mahindra Partner. So companies are doing it but is it enough? No.

I haven't stopped investing. In fact, I am doing more double down because now you get good quality deals at the right price. I don't have a count right now but I typically invest in one start-up every month. But this year I did more outside of India. I just closed one deal last month which was a medical device company in the US. But its target market is India. Besides this, blockchain is something I am very fascinated about. I look to have a portfolio of at least around 15 to 20 blockchain companies.

Q. In terms of 2018, what will be the defining factor?

Blockchain. I would see across companies or start-ups started getting into the production grade. Right now most of them are in the ideation stage or pilot stage nothing has really gone on a production level. I think by April 2018, we would see some or the other breakthrough decentralised apps.