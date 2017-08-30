Former Expedia chief Dara Khosrowshahi is Uber's new CEO

Moneycontrol News

US-based cab hailing firm Uber Technologies finally announced the appointment of Dara Khosrowshahi as its new chief executive officer over two months after Travis Kalanick resigned from the position of chief executive.

In an email sent to Uber employees, the company’s board of directors said that Dara will join them for an All Hands on August 30 and will also be meeting with employees and drivers around the world in the next few weeks.

"We are really fortunate to gain a leader with Dara’s experience, talent and vision. The board and the executive leadership team are confident that Dara is the best person to lead Uber into the future building world-class products, transforming cities, and adding value to the lives of drivers and riders around the world while continuously improving our culture and making Uber the best place to work," the letter said.

Watch||Uber Faces A Bumpy Ride After Travis Kalanick’s Exit

Khosrowshahi last served as the chief executive of online travel firm Expedia since 2005.

Born in Iran, Khosrowshahi had migrated to the US with his family when he was nine years old. He belongs to the anti-Trump camp in the tech industry and has actively spoken about the Muslim ban on seven nations, which impacted Expedia customers too. Khosrowshahi holds a bachelor's degree in electrical engineering from Brown University.

Uber co-founder Kalanick's resignation as CEO came in June after the shareholders demanded a change in leadership, in order to tackle the negative air around the company’s image.

His resignation followed a report which recommended some drastic changes in the company regarding work ethics, sexual harassment, and diversity.

The report was a result of an internal investigation the company had initiated after a former employee Susan Fowler alleged sexual harassment by her immediate supervisor in a blog post. She had accused the company of gender bias and had said that the company did not take any action after repeated complaints.