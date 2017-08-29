Evading taxes while living in a posh locality? Taxman could ring your doorbell soon!

New Delhi-based mapping solutions provider MapMyIndia has tied up with the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) to map out propensity to pay taxes in country's major cities according to geo-locations.

"We will provide the map and address data of neighbourhoods in India. The government will tally it with its own data which could include income profile disclosed by a tax payer in those addresses," MapMyIndia CEO Rakesh Verma told Moneycontrol.

The project involves more accurate assessment of income using the location component, especially in the post demonetisation phase. Tax evaders in India have been disclosing a fraction of the annual income they earn, while they continue to buy residences and factories in prime locations of the country. Addresses could now be classified in government IT systems according to income profiles.

Explaining how the system will work, Verma said: "suppose only 10 PAN cards exist in a posh locality whereas the map data shows 100 residential addresses. Those addresses can then be mapped against Aadhaar or any PAN database to find out the anomaly in tax payer data (or their disclosed income)."

The government could then take suitable action based on the analytics.

However, won't identifying people with their addresses not tantamount to breach of privacy?

"No," says Verma. "Any address in India is a public address. It is not hidden from anyone. We will just provide the addresses and geo-locations. The government could correlate it with the information, citizens have disclosed or run analytics on that data," says Verma.

The analytics project by the government is aimed at identifying the new tax payers and expanding the existing taxpayer base by mapping out transactions or tax returns filed by neighbourhood on a digital map.