Environment Day: Uber, Ola compete over claims of fuel savings via ridesharing

Moneycontrol News

On World Environment Day, two of the biggest ride hailing companies in India – Uber and Ola – gave an eco-friendly twist to competition, releasing data in a few hours of each other to show how the adoption of their ride sharing features have had a positive impact on the congestion in cities, pollution and fuel conservation.

Uber in its ‘Green Index’ claimed it has effectively reduced over 8 million kilograms of carbon dioxide and has saved about 3.5 million litres of fuel through ridesharing in India. It further said that increased adoption of pooled rides saved over 73 million kilometres of travel for citizens.

Rival Ola on the other hand, claimed a reduction of 12 million kilograms of carbon dioxide. The company said that it saved over 7 million litres of fuel with the distance traveled by (pooled) cabs reducing by 84 million kilometres, since its inception.

Ola Share option is being offered in 26 cities, compared to the 7 cities that Uber Pool operates in, including Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Pune, Kolkata, and Chennai.

“Ola Share is one of our flagship products and is poised to bring down traffic congestion on roads, which means that people in our cities will spend lesser time in traffic,” Vishal Kaul, COO of Ola said.

Uber and Ola have been locked in an intense battle in India to grab the top position in ride hailing segment.

After Ola launched its ride sharing feature in 2015, Uber matched it in June 2016, hoping to replicate Ola’s success.

The competition between Ola and Uber, however, is turning out well for city dwellers. In Bangalore alone, Uber claimed to have saved 21,851,000 kilometres of travel, leading to 1,027,000 litres of fuel saving and 2,419,000 less kg of carbon dioxide emissions.

A drop in the ocean, but a much needed outcome for a city log jammed with frequent traffic congestion. The same goes for heavily congested cities like Mumbai and Delhi.

From imposition of a blanket ban on vehicle sales to slapping of ‘green cess’ the courts have done their bit to control air pollution.

According to a report by IISc, the transport sector in India consumes about 16.9 percent of total fuel energy and vehicular emissions account for about 60 percent of green houses gases.

According to the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, the average occupancy of a car is just 28 percent in India, implying that a car meant for 4 people, only carries 1.15 persons on an average.

“The growing adoption of uberPOOL across the country is very encouraging. The fact that millions of people are willing to share their rides gives us the confidence that we are collectively driving a positive change to reduce carbon footprint,” Shweta Rajpal Kohli, Head of Policy of Uber India said.

Ola has also tied up with Traffic Police Departments across key cities such as Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Pune, and Noida to launch a year-long campaign - #FarakPadtaHai - to create awareness about shared mobility. The company has roped in cricketer-turned-commentator Virender Sehwag to drive the campaign.