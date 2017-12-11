Elevated Pitch: Startups to raise funds at Young Turks TiE the Knot 2017

TiE Delhi-NCR, and CNBC TV18 will co-host the 7th edition of Young Turks TiE the Knot to boost the entrepreneurial spirit on 15-16TH December, 2017.

For this edition, TiE received over 150 entries from startups around the country.

A jury shortlisted these to 10 startups who pitched to a closed group of investors and based on interest.

The final 5 pitch will pitch on live television. These finalists will get an opportunity to receive investment commitments on the spot and extensive mentoring and preparation for the final pitches.

The event will see 5 entrepreneurs get 10 minutes to make a pitch to the investors. The investors will ask pertinent questions about their respective businesses and take a call on whether they would like to invest or not.

This edition will see five finalists namely Canwin, Rolling Cube, University living, Impact Guru and Shapecrunch raise funding.

In the last 5 years and over 6 editions, 32 startups have pitched live to a group of investors and have received commitments and attracted funds via TiE the Knot.