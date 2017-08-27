App
Aug 23, 2017 12:45 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Druva raises $80 million from Riverwood Capital, others

Moneycontrol News

Cloud data protection and management company Druva on Tuesday said it has raised USD 80 million in a round led by Riverwood Capital with participation from Sequoia Capital India, Nexus Venture partners among others.

Druva will leverage this investment to accelerate research and development and expand geographically among other things.

This round takes the total funds raised to approximately USD 200 million.

According to the company, the size of data protection market is expected to be USD 28 billion in 2022 for both cloud-based and on-premises servers.

"Cloud data protection and management solutions are massively disrupting the secondary storage industry. Druva delivers an as-a-service protection and management solution for all enterprise data encompassing infrastructure, endpoints, and cloud applications," said Jeff Parks, co-founder and general partner at Riverwood Capital.

"We are impressed by Druva’s ability to help organizations re-define their data protection and management strategy in a cloud first world leveraging the performance, scale, ease of use and TCO benefits of the public cloud and SaaS," he added.

