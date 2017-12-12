Diwali Sales: Amazon claims top spot in terms of product selection & traffic

US-based e-commerce firm Amazon claims to be the market leader in India dismissing industry reports which say that the world's largest online retailer falls behind domestic rival Flipkart when it comes to being the most trusted brand.

"We are known for customer trust worldwide. Customer obsession is in our DNA. We will do anything and everything to protect our customer experience ... When I saw the report, the first reaction was how is this possible?" said Gopal Pillai, Director and General Manager, seller Services Amazon in an interaction with Moneycontrol.

"It is very hard for us to predict (why such reports keep coming up). But we did an independent study with IMRB during Diwali and that told us a different story. So we are always in for independent researchers. At the end of the day if we have any defects in our system, we will be the first one to attend to that," he added.

In its recently released Etailing Leadership Index, Redseer said that Flipkart nudged slightly ahead of Amazon on the most trusted brand ranking during the third quarter of 2017. The report takes into account sales during the Diwali festival.

RedSeer also said that both the companies suffered from scoring due to a decrease in satisfaction in the consumer experience post-delivery.

Amazon, which currently claims to have over 270 million merchants and 41 fulfillment centers plan to double down on customer inputs, according to a senior executive.

"The growth on the seller acquisition continues to exceed our expectations and grow pretty fast to the extent that the last four or five months, we are seeing about 3,000 sellers getting onboard every week," said Pillai.

"We will continue to double down on customer inputs whether it is selection, delivery promise, mobile app experience, customer service ... we will continue to expand the prime eligible selection and will add continuous functionality improvements across fulfillment channels," he added without sharing any investment details.

The company claims to be getting over 65 percent of its total orders and over 50 percent over overall sellers coming from Tier 2 and smaller cities.

Amazon plans to further increase the number of its fulfillment centres in order to improve its delivery speed. It, however, did not share any specific number.

"The more FCs you have, the more you can be closer to the customers .. when you are closer to the customer, you can deliver to them faster," said Pillai.

"Amazon India is the largest marketplace in terms of selection, traffic, fulfillment capacity," said Pillai.

The company, however, refrained from making a comparison in terms of a number of orders.

"It is hard to predict the number of orders .. what we focus on is inputs," he said.