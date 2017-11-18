Dial-an-Uber: Taxi app starts pilot in Pune to win users with limited web access

US-based ride-hailing company Uber on Friday launched a clutch of new consumer-facing initiatives including a feature where users can dial a nationwide number to book a cab.

The new initiatives are aimed at winning confidence in India from users who reside in small towns and have limited internet or smartphone access. The US-based company has lagged behind its domestic rival Ola which has spread its reach across over 100 cities.

The company has announced India –specific solutions including a new feature that allows Uber users to book a cab for friends and family in different cities.

Uber also launched its new web interface, which will have a similar experience to the mobile app, the company claims.

“We are now focussed to listen to our drivers and users and bring relevant solutions. Today’s launches are a step towards that,” Uber’s Vice President and Head of Product Daniel Graf said.

Uber’s web interface is a lighter version of its mobile app, the company claims.

“The feature has been rolled out keeping in mind connectivity issues in the country and that not everyone in the Indian market uses a smartphone. Essentially, any user with an internet enabled phone and browser, will be able to open the web page to sign into their Uber account, enter a destination, and confirm ride. Users can track their ride on a map as well via the website,” Graf said.

The company is piloting a project in Pune to allow users to dial a nationwide number to book a cab.

It is part of Uber’s initiative to realign its focus to become more consumer-centric.

This initiative will allow Uber to expand its reach in India to the populace which doesn’t use a smartphone or has limited mobile internet availability.

The communication between Uber and the rider will happen over text messages, the company said.

Targeting to bypass the issue of patchy networks and fluctuating internet connection, Uber is also introducing offline search for current location and destination on Uber app.

Uber’s offline search is similar to offline route search in Google Maps.

Incidentally, Uber uses Google Maps in India as a base for navigation, building its own APIs on it.

Although, Uber’s offline search feature is limited to location search.

One would need an internet connection to book a cab.

The US-based company has been announcing a slew of initiatives, on the drivers as well as consumer side, in order to improve the user experience.

The company recently launched face-recognition ID approval system for drivers that will require them to take a selfie before accepting rides.

The move was conducive to countering privacy and safety issues in Uber that surfaced post several sexual harassment accusations inside the company and with driver partners.

The face-recognition ID verification will prevent duplication of driver details or impersonation by unregistered drivers.

Uber also extended the share trip details option to drivers to increase safety features for the driver partners.