Delhi tops in demand for cabs on New Year's eve, Mumbai and Bengaluru follow: Ola cabs

Delhi was the top city that saw demand for Ola cabs on New Year’s eve, followed by Mumbai and Bengaluru. In data shared exclusively with Moneycontrol, the cab aggregator said it saw a growth of "over 100 percent" in Delhi-NCR compared to last year.

Demand for cabs spiked further by 40-50 percent during the late evening and night hours, with the maximum bookings being received from Connaught Place, Greater Kailash in Delhi and Cyber Hub in Gurugram.

Ola also launched a nationwide campaign, “Peeke Mat Chala” (Don’t drink and drive), offering special discounts and coupons to various bars and pubs encouraging partygoers to take a cab and avoid driving under influence, ensuring that they reach their destination safely.

Six kiosks were set up in Cyber Hub, MG Road and Sector 29 in Gurugram, to help commuters book Ola cabs with ease. According to the company, more than 1000 bookings were made from these kiosks in the city.

Ola Micro, the more economical cabs, and Ola Prime Play - the cabs with Ola’s connected car platform were the most popular services among the commuters.

In 2016, Ola had said that India’s busiest metros – Bangalore, Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Pune and Chennai – travel at an average speed of 22.7 kilometre per hour. It also identified traffic bottlenecks in various cities.

These bottlenecks- in and around central commercial areas- see high and chaotic traffic. These areas include Silk Board Junction in Bangalore, ITO crossing in Delhi and Kalanagar Junction in Mumbai, all prime locations for daily commuters.