Deal or no deal? Everything thing you need to know about Snapdeal-Flipkart merger

Moneycontrol News

E-commerce firm Snapdeal which is in talks with rival Flipkart for a stake sale has been inching forward to get the deal done. It is currently undergoing a due diligence from Flipkart. If all goes fine, the closure is expected to happen during mid-July.

Here are a few things that Snapdeal remained in the news for during the last couple of days:

# Personal investment arm of Azim Premji that has invested in Snapdeal reached out to the company for the second time to ask about the ways in which the rights of the minority shareholders will be protected if the deal with Flipkart goes through. The development appears to be yet another bottleneck in the long stretched deal which is mostly driven by the investors – Softbank and Tiger Global from both the sides.

# Flipkart was reported to be looking to buy Snapdeal for a much lower valuation of USD 400, than USD 1 billion that has so far been touted. Moneycontrol could not independently verify this.

# As the hitches become more and more evident, the Snapdeal core team is envisioning a plan B, in case the deal with Flipkart doesn’t go through. This, however, isn’t as simple as it may sound, as it is likely to involve laying off of 600-1000 odd employees at the company. It wasn’t immediately clear as to what Snapdeal plans to do with the remaining 250-300 odd employees.