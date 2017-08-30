Uber's rickety ride: Scandals, blunders and PR disasters of the cab aggregator

Moneycontrol News

US-based cab hailing firm, Uber Technologies, formally announced the appointment of Dara Khosrowshahi as the chief executive officer after Travis Kalanick resigned following pressure from company's shareholders. Dara Khosrowshahi joins Uber from Expedia where he was serving as the CEO since 2005.

Kalanick had resigned after few chaotic months at the firm including a series of scandals about sexual harassment, macho culture and the departure of senior executives.

Here are some of the most consequential controversies of Uber:

Targeting the competitor

Uber faced accusations that it booked thousands of fake rides from its competitor Lyft in an effort to cut into its profits and services.

The firm’s recruiters also allegedly spammed Lyft drivers in an effort to recruit them away from the rival.

The ‘God View’ scandal

It was revealed that Uber has so-called “God View” technology that allows the company to track users’ locations, raising privacy concerns.

One of the managers had accessed the profile of a reporter without her permission.

Uber executive Emil Michael suggested digging up dirt on journalists and spreading personal information of a female reporter who was critical of the Company. He later apologised.

Self-driving pilot failure

California’s regulators ordered Uber to remove self-driving vehicles from the roads after the company launched a pilot experiment without permits.

On the day of its launch, the vehicles were caught running red lights, and in San Francisco, it also raised concerns about the cars creating a hazard in bike lanes.

Uber blamed red-light issues on “human error,” but the New York Times later claimed that the company’s statements were false and that the autonomous technology failed.

Failed advertising

The Federal Trade Commission claimed that most Uber drivers earned far less that the rates Uber published online in 18 major cities in the US.

The company was forced to pay USD 20 million to settle allegations that the company duped people with false promises about earnings.

#DeleteUber goes viral

A #DeleteUber campaign went viral after the company executed surge pricing during a taxi protest at a New York airport against President Donald Trump’s travel ban.

Around 5,00,000 users reportedly deleted their Uber accounts after the the hashtag went viral.

Trump ties

CEO Travis Kalanick resigned from Trump’s advisory council after users threatened a boycott. He said, “Joining the group was not meant to be an endorsement of the president or his agenda but unfortunately it has been misinterpreted to be exactly that.”

Sexual harassment scandal

Former Uber engineer Susan Fowler went public with allegations of sexual harassment and discrimination, prompting the company to hire former US attorney general Eric Holder to investigate her claims.

The story sparked widespread debate about sexism and misconduct across Silicon Valley startups.

Google lawsuit

Google’s parent corporation Alphabet, who owns Waymo, the self-driving car company, filed a lawsuit against Uber, accusing the startup of “calculated theft” of its technology.

The lawsuit, which could be a fatal setback for Uber’s autonomous vehicle ambitions, alleged that Anthony Levandowski, former Waymo employee, stole trade secrets for Uber. The company later fired the engineer.

Deceiving law enforcement

The New York Times reported that Uber used a tool called Greyball for years to systematically deceive law enforcement in cities where the company violated local laws.

Uber used Greyball to identify people believed to be working for city agencies and carrying out sting operations, the Times reported.

The revelations led to the launch of a federal investigation.

CEO caught yelling at a driver

Travis Kalanick was caught on camera arguing with his own Uber driver, who complained about the difficulty earning livelihood with the company’s declining rates.

Kalanick yelled at the driver, “Some people don’t like to take responsibility for their own shitt... They blame everything in their life on somebody else. Good luck!” He later issued an apology and said he intended to get “leadership help.”

Spying on the rival

News leaked of a secret programme that Uber internally called “Hell” that allowed the company to spy on its rival Lyft to uncover drivers working for both companies and help to steer them away from the competitor.

Underpaying drivers

Uber agreed to pay drivers in New York City tens of millions of dollars after admitting it underpaid them for more than two years by taking a larger cut of fares than it was entitled.

The average payout per driver is expected to be about USD 900.

Twenty employees fired

Uber revealed that it had fired more than 20 employees following an investigation into the sexual harassment claims and workplace culture.

Questioning a rape victim

Reports revealed that a top Uber executive had obtained the medical records of a woman who was raped by an Uber driver, allegedly to cast doubt upon the victim’s account.

The executive, Eric Alexander, was fired after journalists learned of the incident, according to the New York Times.

The woman later sued the company for violating her privacy rights and defaming her.

Kalanick takes a leave of absence

CEO Travis Kalanick announced that he would take an indefinite leave of absence as the company released a damning report on the workplace culture that recommended Uber “review and relocates” the CEO’s responsibilities.

Board member’s sexist joke

David Bonderman resigned from Uber’s board after he made a sexist joke during an all-staff meeting about reforming the company and combatting sexual harassment.

He joked that there was “likely to be more talking” with another woman on the board. He apologised and stepped down hours later.

A week back, Uber released the recommendations from a months-long investigation by the former U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder.

The 13- page document contained 47 different recommendations that largely confirm many of the concerns people had about what was going on inside the company.