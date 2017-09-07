CreditVidya raises USD 5 million from Matrix Partners India and others

Moneycontrol News

Mumbai based fin-tech company CreditVidya on Thursday raised USD 5 million, led by Matrix Partners India. The round also saw participation from existing investor Kalaari Capital.

The company will use the fresh funding to add a wide range of fraud and verification services to its existing big data underwriting platform. The funds will also be used to further improve AI-based credit underwriting algorithms that use over 10,000 data points for risk assessment.

CreditVidya partners with 20 leading lending institutions like Bajaj Finance, Capital First, Fullerton India, Tata Capital, Aditya Birla Finance, ICICI Bank among others.

The company uses big data analysis for credit underwriting, so that its customers can assess borrowers, and especially “new to credit” borrowers more accurately.

It has assessed over five million potential borrowers to date and the platform has grown to process over 200 GB of unstructured data per day on an average, from a few hundred megabytes last year.

"Every bank and NBFC has now embraced technology-based sourcing and underwriting to help bridge the credit gap for first-time borrowers. We are excited to partner with the CreditVidya team and are impressed by their approach to enable alternate data-based credit underwriting for a lending ecosystem. Their ability to acquire and process complex data sets very quickly sets them apart. We think India’s fin-tech story is just getting started and will continue to invest in this space," said Vikram Vaidyanathan, managing director of Matrix Partners.