Jun 08, 2017 05:47 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coursera raises whopping $64 million in Series-D funding

Overtaking China, Coursera has 1.7 million users in India to become its second-largest market after the United States

Moneycontrol News

Leading online education platform Coursera has raised USD 64 million in a Series D funding round bringing in a major boost for the ed-tech sector.

The company has over 26 million registered users globally. It plans to utilise these funds for business expansion and product innovation.

Commenting on the development, CEO Rick Levin “this round of funding enables us to continue innovating across our platform to deliver better learner outcomes and to accelerate the momentum we have in our new initiatives — enterprise and degrees,” said.

The round witnessed participation from GSV Asset Management, New Enterprise Associates, Kleiner Perkins Caufield Byers, Learn Capital and the Lampert Foundation.

The tech company has also ventured beyond education with its two latest products – Coursera for Business, primarily a B2B offering and Coursera for Governments and Non-profits, and has also started offering accredited master’s degrees, the latest ones being in tie-ups with HEC Paris and University of Illinois.

Overtaking China, Coursera has 1.7 million users in India to become its second-largest market after the United States. The platform adds 60,000 users in the country every month.

#Coursera #education #GSV Asset Management #Learn Capital #Startup

