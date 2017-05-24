Coming of age: How Flipkart is maximising its marketing impact by spending less

Moneycontrol News

Kalyan Krishnamurthy, the CEO of Flipkart, had just one mandate for his marketing team this year after he took company's reign - minimal marketing spends yet maximum impact.

So for its just concluded 10th-anniversary sale – the five-day Big 10 sale - the e-commerce firm managed to cut down on marketing spends by almost one-third, riding on the reach of social media.

“Only a few months ago, we successfully delivered the Big Billion Day (BBD) sale with a fraction of the marketing budget (spent a year ago). We took it as a challenge to better our own previous benchmark for the Big 10 sale, this month. After looking at the objectives and the target group we felt confident about digital as the mainstay of our marketing strategy,” Flipkart’s senior director for marketing, Kartikeya Bhandari told Moneycontrol.

The Bangalore-based e-commerce company says it managed to get 80 percent of the reach it recorded with its last BBD sale while cutting marketing costs by one-third further. The traffic on Flipkart’s website was also higher by 14 percent for the Big 10 sale, compared to the BBD sale, so much so that it was trending second to Baahubali on Twitter.

The most rewarding results were in terms of conversion rate, the company says.

Flipkart recorded a 100 percent spike in the amount of traffic getting converted into actual sales when compared to a usual day of business, Bhandari explained.

Declining Ad Volume by E-commerce on TV & Print

The exercise of pushing marketing on the digital medium for Flipkart has been under works for over a year now. The company has cut down on TV and print advertising in last few months.

Try recalling when you last saw the hugely popular TV ads with kids posing as adults, and you would realise the dipping frequency of Flipkart’s TV and print ads.

In 2015, the e-commerce players went all out to advertise their annual festive sale and frequent discount seasons. The diversity of ad push through TV and print has seen a gradual decline since 2016.

According to a set of data released by AdEx India, a division of TAM Media Research, the ad volume on TV by e-commerce companies declined to 2.49 percent in the first half of 2016 from 3.18 percent in 2015.

Ad volume on print by ecommerce companies declined to 1.25 percent from 1.29 percent.

Flipkart slipped to the third position among the top 10 advertisers, from the second position in 2015, as per the survey.

Snapdeal, which is set to be acquired by Flipkart, fell to 10th position from third even as US-based Amazon continued to go aggressive on advertising in India.

For Flipkart, the digital push seems to be the win-all strategy, going forward. “We will definitely turn to digital medium for marketing in future also, but a lot depends on the target audience. If we are targeting the tier 2 towns, digital push may not be such a good fit,” Bhandari says.

The Digital Push

Considering its recent experiment with the digital marketing platforms, Flipkart has found a comfortable and reasonable medium to work with, which will also help the company cut costs.

The company said that it saw 10 times more participation from shoppers with 2.4 million comments, likes, shares, re-tweets, and reactions, across all social platforms.

However, a lot more than just a straight-jacketed approach to social media marketing was planned, that led to a higher engagement.

To start with, apart from the usual discounts, Flipkart went ahead with a 10 benefits strategy that saw users win vouchers, international trips, paid apps made free, and so on.

The company also leveraged browsing and user behaviour data.

“We realised that the attention span of the users is at about 11 seconds on an average, while a traditional ad is about 30 seconds. So we created creatives with shorter durations. The preferred mode of access is on mobile and 97 percent browse on Facebook. Understanding the scrolling speeds became critical, which lead us to create multiple numbers of attractive creatives to avoid fatigue,” Bhandari explained.

The e-commerce company also used this data to push contextual messages to its existing users. “There are three types of shoppers – ones who hop through the portal, and then there are regular and loyal shoppers, and lastly the premium users,” he added.

The company categorised the things that interest each of these categories and pushed notifications accordingly.

“This strategy led to a 65 percent increase in installations of the Flipkart app compared with the festive five-day Big Billion Days sale in 2016,” Bhandari said.

