Clicktable plans to raise $4 million to beef up against Zomato

Clicktable, a Delhi-based online table reservation startup, is close to raising at least USD 4 million in the first round of funding to battle the giant in the sector – Zomato.

The startup also plans to use the funds to expand geographically into other cities – Pune, Hyderabad, Calcutta, and Chennai. The funds will also be used to layer its existing technology with advanced data analytics and predictive algorithms.

“I have funded the startup on my own till now. But now we need funds. We will announce something soon,” Varun Gupta, founder of Clicktable told Moneycontrol. Gupta did not divulge the investor names due to non-disclosure clauses.

Gupta launched Clicktable as a front desk management portal for restaurants in September 2015 and soon added the table reservation feature for consumers.

Before launching the startup, he managed the operations for his family business – Kent RO Systems.

The company is currently present in three biggest metros – Delhi, Mumbai and Bangalore – with over 1,500 restaurant partners, including 700 in Delhi. Zomato, on the other hand, offers table reservation service across 24,000 restaurants in 12 cities.

In the month of March, Zomato said it has seated over 600,000 guests through its table booking feature.

Zomato launched its table reservation service in July 2016, after it acquired US-based Nextable in 2015.

But Gupta claims that his company has a lot more to offer.

“Zomato’s main business is restaurant discovery. For reservations Zomato acts as an intermediary,” says Gupta.

Clicktable instead works on a contract basis wherein the startup’s table management and customer analysis web portal is placed inside the restaurant. This web portal helps restaurant managers keep track of the number of tables available for reservation in real-time, manages the inventory, and also categorises new and repeat customers.

This real-time information of available tables helps them confirm the reservation in real-time. Zomato, on the other hand, transports a lead generated on its platform to the restaurant, which is then confirmed or declined.

“Our reservation conversion rate is 99 percent,” Gupta claims. There are other values adds that Clicktable offers to its users. The consumer-facing portal lists all the events scheduled at a restaurant, special dine-in offers, and discount offers currently available.

“Zomato is the giant in the sector, but our USP is a bit different. We dive in deeper. Plus the addressable market is huge, about 1 million reservations per month,” he said.

Clicktable charges a fixed cost of Rs 30 – 40 from a restaurant for each seat reserved. In addition, the startup takes home a commission of 8-10 percent. For the front desk management, the company charges a subscription of Rs 4,000.

The startup targets standalone restaurants with cost-for-two of above Rs 500. It is now branching out to tie up with restaurant chains and has signed pan-India contracts with Mainland China, Hoppipola, Chillies, and TGIF.

