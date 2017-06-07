App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStartup
Jun 07, 2017 04:38 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Caught overspeeding? Now Paytm your traffic challans to cops

The Paytm app will now have a ‘Traffic Challan’ tab where traffic rules violators can enter their vehicle number, and after verifying the details, proceed to pay for the challan.

Moneycontrol News

Noida based mobile payments and e-commerce firm Paytm has launched traffic challan payment facility on its platform.

The Paytm app will now have a ‘Traffic Challan’ tab where traffic rules violators can enter their vehicle number, and after verifying the details, proceed to pay for the challan.

The company said the service is currently live in Mumbai, Pune and Vijayawada, and will be expanded to other cities soon.

A digital invoice will be generated and the offender’s surrendered documents will be dispatched via postal services by the respective police department.

“Traffic challan payments in India largely happen at select counters and in cash. We are glad to partner with the state traffic police departments to enable challan payments on the go. This is a new stride in our vision to add convenience to every payment use-case in the country,” said Kiran Vasireddy, Senior Vice President, Paytm.

