Capital Win: Delhi-NCR led over Bangalore in startup investments in 2017

Delhi NCR led over Bangalore in startup investments in 2017, according to the 'India Angel Report 2017’ released by venture debt firm InnoVen Capital.

The report states that in 2017, Delhi NCR received up to 33 percent of angel investments whereas Mumbai, Chennai, and Bangalore received only 14 percent, 12 percent and 10 percent respectively.

It also reveals that the angel groups committed about Rs 100 crore across 54 deals in the 15 months period up to June 2017.

The median pre-money valuations increased Rs 15.35 crore which shows an increase of 54 percent over the previous year.

The top sectors of investments were enterprise technology, consumer internet, and consumer services.

The B2C sector continues to dominate the angel investment with a share of 60 percent. There was also an increase in B2B startups investment for about 40 percent than 25 percent in 2016.

“While our report doesn’t cover the full landscape doesn’t cover the full landscape, we have collaborated with prominent angel groups in the country to understand key trends, valuation benchmark and sector preferences, which should provide useful guidance for the angel, early-stage VCs, founder and policymakers,” said Ashish Sharma, CEO, InnoVen Capital India.

Angel investors are preferring startups which have existed for around 3.8 years compared to 1.8 years in 2016.

Investors focused on revenue generating startups. About 88 percent startups funded in 2017 were generating revenues compared to just 24 percent last year.

Ironically, the number of startups with female co-founders decreased by 20 percent compared to last year.