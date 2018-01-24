Budget 2018: Yeh Dil Maange More, say startups as only 74 'startups' can avail tax sops

Durba Ghosh

The central government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi is mighty focussed on supporting startups to drive the economy further.

The Startup India program launched in January 2016 was a step towards creating a conducive ecosystem for emerging businesses in India. But the program, envisaged to provide financial and mentoring support to startups, has not seen much impact on the ground even a year after its launch.

For the year 2018, the government has set ambitious targets regarding funding VC and angel funds that are investing in startups.

The Funds of Funds (FFS) managed by Small Industries Development Bank of India (SIDBI), is expected to be topped up with existing allocation in Budget 2018 to over Rs 2000 crore. So far, the fund has received just about Rs 800 crore of the Rs 10,000 crore committed.

The corpus is designed to be released over two Finance Commission cycles, by 2025.

FFS invests in SEBI registered Alternative Investment Funds (AIFs) which, in turn, invest in Startups.

A total of Rs 605.7 crore has been allocated to 17 AIFs till now and about 75 Startups have received funding from these AIFs, such as Kae Capital Fund II, Orios Venture Partners Funds II, Pi Ventures Fund I among others.

Problems in getting certified as a startup

However, as the program stands at present, ventures wanting to avail the benefits have a hard time even to be recognized as a startup.

“Innovation is definitely a key factor to choose startups, but what defines it? The purview needs to be expanded so that more entrepreneurs can benefit from it. The SIDBI fund allocation is also very ambiguous. The government must throw some clarity on the corpus,” Manish Singhal, founding partner of Pi Ventures said.

Acknowledging the long gestation period for startups, the program has now amended the definition to consider a venture as a 'Startup' for up to 7 years. The criterion was 5 years earlier.

Biotechnology setups will be considered a startup for up to 10 years from the date of its incorporation.

Also, the scope of definition has been broadened to include a scalable business model with high potential for employment generation or wealth creation.

Additionally, no letter of recommendation from an incubator/industry association shall be required for either recognition or tax benefits.

According to the Startup India Policy website, DIPP has till now recognised 6,096 companies in India as startups. But only 74 of these startups have been approved for availing tax benefits, as of January 2018.

Some funds such as Chiratae Trust, which was sanctioned the highest corpus of Rs 90 crore under FFS, funded 10 startups till September.

Several others including Omnivore Partners India Fund II, Aavishkar Bharat Fund, Stakeboat Capital Fund, IndiaQuotient II, and Kitven Fund III have funded a limited number of companies with the government money.

Kae Capital Fund II with Rs 45 crore sanctions has funded the highest number of startups till now at 20.

The even more pressing issue for the startups in India is taxation.

Several startups have faced “unfair” scrutiny from Income Tax department since last year regarding valuations at which they raised capital from angel investors.

The Income Tax Act of 2012 states that any consideration that a company receives from a resident in excess of a fair value, then such shares will be taxed as 'income from other sources', also known as Angel Tax.

The angel tax issue

At present, the angel tax rate stands at a whopping 30 percent, which according to Nasscom has resulted in a 53 percent drop in angel funding during the first half of 2017.

“We have spoken about this issue. The methods of assessment in India are flawed, which creates a mismatch between how investors assess a startup and how tax authorities do the same. It is very arbitrary,” says prominent angel investor Mohandas Pai, who has invested in over 40 startups startups such as Zoomcar, Tripoto, Tracxn, GoCoop, LetsVenture, HomeLane, Zimmber and others.

In the quarter ending June, venture capital investments in startups in India declined by over 25 percent from a year ago. The amount slid to USD 275 million in 78 deals from last year’s USD 309 million in 104 investments, according to a report by research firm Venture Intelligence.

The startup stakeholders are also urging the government to expand the coverage of Mudraa and other credit guarantee schemes to cover startups.

The government has also kept Minimum Alternate Tax (MAT) out of the purview of tax holiday for startups, which essentially taxes daily cash flow and not profits generated through daily operations.

Under MAT, all companies that have booked profits under Companies Act are required to pay taxes at the rate of 18.5 percent. The industry is asking for an exemption on MAT or at least a reduction in the rate, to balance out benefits of other tax reforms for startups.