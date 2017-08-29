BOOK EXCERPT: How the dot-com bubble turned out to be a boon for Indian IT companies

(Excerpts from the recently-released 'Flight of the Unicorns', a book that traces lessons from India's start-up bubble. The author, Soum Paul, is an entrepreneur, film-maker and a writer who has been part of several high growth startups in India and UK.)

The years between 1997 and 2000 were a heady period in the history of technology. Commonly known as the dot-com bubble, this period saw the spectacular rise of many tech companies who had seen their valuation rise rapidly thanks to the spread of the internet.

During the bubble, companies could raise their valuation simply by calling themselves a ‘dot-com’ company, or suffixing a ‘.com’ to their name. When the bubble burst, it led to a massive crash of the NASDAQ, the second-largest stock exchange in the world by market capitalization, and nearly $5 trillion was wiped out in market value between the years 2000-02.

Many of us who graduated in the year 2000, ended up in the US right after to work for technology firms. We had been recruited before the burst of the dot-com bubble, straight from campus, a time when tech companies were bullish about bringing over skilled immigrants. However, by the time we actually arrived in California, the dot-com collapse was already underway.

With each passing month, we saw the progressive reduction in the number of workers in southern California’s Silicon Valley, the nerve centre of this bubble. Companies shut doors, employees were laid off, and finding a new job suddenly became extremely challenging. Many techies left the country, as the H1B visa regulations mandated that the holder needed to find a job within fifteen days of getting laid off from one to keep the visa. The freeways US 101, I-280 and I-95, which formed the main artery for commuters in the Valley, kept getting emptier by the day. Housing prices fell. My colleagues and I were lucky since the bust did not affect our company much, otherwise some of us would have had to pack our bags and head back.

While the dot-com bubble was underway in the Valley, India was witnessing a different kind of revolution: fighting the ‘Y2K bug’. Existing global computer systems at the time had been designed to signify the year with two digits (instead of four) to save memory space. The systems which were at risk (and no one knew exactly which systems had this bug), could end up in a completely unpredictable state at the turn of the century. Companies were racing against time to reprogram their system – in other words, fix the bug – before the dreaded midnight hour rang in the new millennium.

Going through millions of lines of computer code was an unsurmountable task with the existing workforce, and companies in Silicon Valley started outsourcing large chunks of this work to Indian information technology (IT) services companies based out of Bangalore, Hyderabad and elsewhere. It is estimated that over $300 billion was spent in remediation of the Y2K bug, and a portion of that business came to India. This, in turn, led to a boom in the Indian IT services sector and is believed to have been crucial in helping India become an IT hotspot over the next decade and a half.

Even though some of the major impacts of the Y2K bug were mitigated, there were many reported problems, such as radiation-monitoring equipment failing at midnight in Ishikawa1, Japan, abortions being carried out in Sheffield, UK due to errors in reporting Down syndrome2, and bus ticket validation machines failing to operate in Australia.

The Y2K bug was fascinating because it provided the first true glimpse of a truly connected global world, all woven into the fabric of the internet, with organizations and companies entirely dependent on the system’s reliability and resilience. Over purely analog systems of the past, it brought about major efficiency improvements, but the perils were equally catastrophic – it could bring down entire ecosystems in matter of seconds. In a sense, the connected fabric of software and hardware had started transcending from merely tools for our perusal to an alternate dimension for the propagation of information, like an invisible yet nascent machine that is omnipresent and always on.

Around this time, with global connectivity, India’s IT industry emerged as a job creator and a money spinner, mostly by serving global clients from India, using India’s low-cost labour and emerging skilled workforce to its advantage. The IT services, business process outsourcing (BPO) and knowledge process outsourcing (KPO) industries created an arbitrage model – the simultaneous purchase and sale of an asset to profit from a difference in the price – that numerous firms followed afterwards. Spotting the opportunity, existing firms added IT services, consulting, BPO and call centre departments to their portfolios, providing a remote skilled workforce at various price points. However, while the IT services industry matured, it was still early years for product startups to emerge.