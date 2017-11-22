Blume Venture's Sanjay Nath: No plans to become growth capital provider

Early stage investor Blume Ventures will be hitting the road to raise its next fund of around USD 80-100 million, next year. In an interaction with Moneycontrol, Sanjay Nath, co-founder and managing director, Blume Ventures talk about the strategy for the next fund, Blume's new accelerator project and why the company has no plans to focus on growth stage funding.

How do you plan to deploy the new fund? Will you make changes in your ticket size?

If you look at the evolution, fund one was USD 20 million, fund two was USD 60 million and this one will be USD 80-100. In the first fund the ticket size was around USD 50,000 to 500,000, now it is likely to move to USD 500,000 to USD 1 million. But I would say that our DNA remains, very much of seed and Series A.

While we go up, we still don't think of ourselves as classic VCs who would write USD 3-5 million cheques. We believe seed is our area.

We are not going to move away from early stage. And we also don't want to compete with larger VCs because they are going to come to our larger companies. We have done 4-5 (investments) with Sequoia, a few with Accel, SAIF, Tiger. We do not want to become a growth capital provider, go and raise USD 200-300 million.

How many investments will happen from your new fund?

Still very early stage, but I would say for USD 80 to 100 million, we will get on the road next year and we would want to complete that by 2019. We would again do between 40-50 companies. We are also announcing this accelerator program. Radhesh Kanumury has joined us from IBM. The thought is that we would also want to support very early stage B2B start-ups.

What will this accelerator program do?

The idea is that post MVP (minimal viable product) but pre-revenue stage, there are many start-ups with interesting ideas that could go global.

Blume will provide the capital, mentoring, network, all of that.

How much capital will these start-ups raise?

This would be anything from USD 100,000 to USD 500,000. It won't come only from Blume, we would have other partners to co-invest.

How many start-ups will be benefited under this program?

We don't have an exact number right now. But we would probably try to get about 20-30 companies in three to four years.